Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,223 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,476.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 1.7 %

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

HIW opened at $22.25 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

Further Reading

