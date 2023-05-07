Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,368 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,698,000 after buying an additional 269,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,186,000 after buying an additional 180,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,932,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,201,000 after buying an additional 118,204 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,157,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,625,000 after buying an additional 476,887 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,348,000 after buying an additional 2,549,347 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

In related news, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $53,462.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,696.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadstone Net Lease news, Director Michael A. Coke purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,648.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Fennell purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $53,462.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,696.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,432 shares of company stock worth $452,800 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

