Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,497 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 202.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 97.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -245.25 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

