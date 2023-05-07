Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,932 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 140,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 37,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $4.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 20.22%. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

