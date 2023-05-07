Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,251 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 282.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 27,947 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $867,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on WLK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.54.

Westlake Stock Up 3.8 %

WLK opened at $121.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $139.54.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.83%.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

See Also

