Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,403 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,733,000 after buying an additional 6,753,959 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,240,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,324,000 after buying an additional 6,282,035 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,585,000 after buying an additional 3,040,046 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,543,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $24.17.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 243.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRT. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

