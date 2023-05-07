Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,966 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $244.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Compass Point cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

