Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 0.9 %

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 49.67% and a net margin of 40.19%. The business had revenue of $128.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.89.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.