Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OFC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 643,311 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $11,846,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $4,168,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,712,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,980,000 after acquiring an additional 160,659 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Corporate Office Properties Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:OFC opened at $24.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.48. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Further Reading

