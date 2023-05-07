Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at $261,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $40,064.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,289.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Trading Up 1.3 %

HXL opened at $72.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day moving average of $64.41. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $75.47.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

Featured Stories

