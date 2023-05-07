Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKT. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,480,000 after purchasing an additional 700,755 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth $9,735,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,349,000 after purchasing an additional 538,326 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth $8,093,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 507.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 503,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 421,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

Shares of SKT opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 124.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKT. Compass Point cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.