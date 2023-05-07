Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 11,958 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

See Also

