Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 128,749 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,749 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $65,048,200,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 625,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 739,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 163,168 shares in the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLDP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

BLDP opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 206.98%. The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

