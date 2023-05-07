Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 141,387 Shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,522,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,387 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Materials were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 81.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Meta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MMAT opened at $0.21 on Friday. Meta Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. It also provides nano-optic metamaterial technology for anti-counterfeiting security features. The company was founded by George Palikaras, Themos Kallos, and Nadine Geddes on October 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

