Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 158,259 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 52,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of WKHS opened at $1.08 on Friday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $184.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.71.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

