Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 17,546 Shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Xperi by 393.1% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 86,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 68,811 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xperi by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 402,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 20,204 shares in the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPER opened at $9.29 on Friday. Xperi Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $135.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xperi Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPER. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xperi in a report on Sunday, April 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

