Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,464 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,079,000 after purchasing an additional 125,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,087,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,955,000 after purchasing an additional 641,834 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,888,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,175,000 after purchasing an additional 296,336 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,535,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,606,000 after purchasing an additional 55,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Shares of PECO opened at $30.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.54. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 238.30%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.