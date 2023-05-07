Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,343 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,735,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,763,000 after buying an additional 119,928 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 544,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,694,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 199,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cousins Properties

In related news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $35.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 119.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUZ. Barclays decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

