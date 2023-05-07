Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,010 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,125,000 after acquiring an additional 692,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,764,000 after acquiring an additional 72,794 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,068,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,277,000 after acquiring an additional 176,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 6,313.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after buying an additional 690,227 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $26.95.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.35%.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $757,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Commercial segment rentals to federal government tenants.

Featured Articles

