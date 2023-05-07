Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,831 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 16,862.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 406.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($12.12) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,240.00.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $33.08.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

