Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cabot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBT. StockNews.com began coverage on Cabot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cabot in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Cabot Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $71.32 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $83.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.