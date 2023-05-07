Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. Wolfe Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.