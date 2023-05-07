Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,619 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 337.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $3.61 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 80.14% and a negative net margin of 21,632.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 800.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

