Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,072 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,169,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,938 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1,894.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,785,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BE. Raymond James cut Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.07.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of BE stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.85. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 6,501 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $117,278.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,910.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 177,786 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $3,210,815.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,971,468.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 6,501 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $117,278.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,910.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,461 shares of company stock worth $6,163,328. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Featured Stories

