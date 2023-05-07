Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.29 Million Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SITC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in SITE Centers by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 297,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 226,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth $24,281,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

Shares of SITC opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $16.09.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SITC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

SITE Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Articles

