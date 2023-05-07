Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 231,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 274,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE:DEI opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 149.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

