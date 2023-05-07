Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.47 Million Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at $90,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 1.7 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

SBRA opened at $11.29 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -214.28%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

