Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service lifted its position in Kanzhun by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth $1,069,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kanzhun by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,391 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth $1,225,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kanzhun by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 423,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 253,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BZ stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14. Kanzhun Limited has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.20 and a beta of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kanzhun Company Profile

BZ has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

