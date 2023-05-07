Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $879,000 Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 251,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,901,000 after buying an additional 1,453,713 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 741,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,857,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of RLJ opened at $10.74 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.77.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RLJ. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

