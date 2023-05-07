Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $963,000 Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 182.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $18,166,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $18,166,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $237,752.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,168.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,951 shares of company stock worth $30,684,818. 22.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $123.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -82.37 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.19 and a 200-day moving average of $97.25. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $146.40.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $103.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Duolingo’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

