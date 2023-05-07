Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth $32,405,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth $25,700,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after buying an additional 209,728 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 310,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,195,000 after buying an additional 176,519 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $96.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.52. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.14, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10.

New Price Targets

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.93.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Articles

