Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 175,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $11.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

DRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

