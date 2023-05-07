Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $37.65 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $53.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.34.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.39. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.96% and a negative net margin of 206.14%. The business had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $322,980.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $322,980.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $208,176.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,772.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,879 shares of company stock valued at $990,357 in the last three months. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

