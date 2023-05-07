Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $1.36 Million in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GFS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $59.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.07. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.