Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $1.87 Million in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,047 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Aspen Technology stock opened at $172.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.93 and a 1-year high of $263.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair downgraded Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.83.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

