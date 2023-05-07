Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Toast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of TOST opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $26.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. Toast’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,058 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $35,315.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,774.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $35,315.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,774.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $104,521.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,462.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 348,834 shares of company stock worth $7,202,869 over the last ninety days. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.76.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

