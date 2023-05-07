Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,077 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Tairen Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 195.8% in the third quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 1,929,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after buying an additional 1,277,247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at about $40,596,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 250.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,999,000 after buying an additional 659,917 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,540,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 297,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 223,300 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DQ. StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Daqo New Energy from $44.60 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.55. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $77.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 39.70%. The business had revenue of $864.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

