Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,096 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 53,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,576 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $124.79 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $164.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.43 and its 200 day moving average is $111.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $414,561.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,317 shares of company stock worth $1,831,058. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

