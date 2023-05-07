Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,399 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE PK opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.96. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $19.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Further Reading

