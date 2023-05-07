Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 758 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,835,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,303,000 after acquiring an additional 136,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,098,000 after acquiring an additional 163,999 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

NYSE IIPR opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.14, a current ratio of 27.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.59. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $139.54.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 55.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIPR. TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

