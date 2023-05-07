Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 958 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 202.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $102.82 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $109.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.77 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.42.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $191,091.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,552.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

