Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Atlassian by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 39,171 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.05.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $135.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.34. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $300.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total transaction of $1,492,203.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,703,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $43,028.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,114,166.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total value of $1,492,203.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,703,722.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,943 shares of company stock worth $46,795,230 in the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

