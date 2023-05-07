Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,323 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 62,040 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1,907.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,979 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,199,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter valued at about $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Announces Dividend

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $246.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Featured Articles

