Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 216,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.82. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $11.92.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LXP. StockNews.com began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.