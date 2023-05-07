Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $49.30 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.90%.

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

