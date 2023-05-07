Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the third quarter worth $55,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Macerich during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

MAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Macerich in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.00%.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

