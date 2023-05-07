Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 100,258 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,258 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seer were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seer by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,427,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,267,000 after acquiring an additional 37,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Seer by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,845,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,768,000 after acquiring an additional 24,077 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Seer by 58.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,071,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seer by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 175,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Seer by 2.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Seer Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEER opened at $3.62 on Friday. Seer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 million. Seer had a negative return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 600.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $39,129.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,657.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 31,294 shares of company stock valued at $137,736 over the last ninety days. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

Further Reading

