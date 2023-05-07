Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 23,957 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,957 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,966,000 after purchasing an additional 77,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 800,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,952,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 102,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,975,000 after purchasing an additional 70,956 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $278.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional imaging and software solutions. It operates through the United States and Canada, Americas-Other, Germany, EMEA-Other, Japan, China, and Asia-Other segments. The company was founded by Gregory A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.