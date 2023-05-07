Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 991 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $4,018,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 102,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LEGN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $66.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -45.26 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $70.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average is $51.30.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

