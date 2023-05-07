Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,469 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Iridium Communications by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.19 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 96,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $5,760,646.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,637 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,106.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 96,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $5,760,646.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,106.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 267,789 shares of company stock worth $16,575,471. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IRDM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Further Reading

